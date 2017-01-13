Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State

The Associated Press
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, left, fouls Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night.

Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent from the field on Sunday, including just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, as Purdue snapped the Badgers' nine-game winning streak.

Wisconsin had no such troubles with the Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4). The Badgers shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the 3-point line.

Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12.

Ohio State, playing its third straight game without Keita Bates-Diop, who's out for the season with a stress fracture in his leg, allowed Wisconsin to turn 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.

JaQuan Lyle led the Buckeyes with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes dropped to 0-4 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1997-98, when they finished 1-15 in the conference. What's more, their only wins since mid-December are against Youngstown State and UNC-Asheville.

Wisconsin: The Badgers came in hitting just over 35 percent of their 3-point attempts. It's well established Wisconsin has a strong inside game with Hayes, Ethan Happ and others. When the Badgers are this hot from the outside, though, they're at a different level.

KEY RUN

Wisconsin took control of the game in the first half after a stretch of four straight Ohio State makes. The Buckeyes then hit 1 of their next 9 field goal attempts as Wisconsin went on a 21-6 run that turned a 19-16 edge into a 40-22 lead.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Michigan State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are off until Tuesday, when they host Michigan.

