Hornets hand Hawks 4th straight loss, 105-90

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: Nicolas Batum #5 of the Charlotte Hornets goes for a lay up against Thabo Sefolosha #25 of the Atlanta Hawks during the game on December 17, 2016 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points and the Charlotte Hornets handed the slumping Atlanta Hawks their fourth straight loss, 105-90 on Monday night.

The Hornets scored 17 points off 18 turnovers and led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter.

Frank Kaminsky provided more strong play off the bench for Charlotte with 14 points and five assists. The 7-footer came into the game averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his previous 15 games.

Behind Kaminsky, Charlotte's bench outscored the Hawks 43-22.

Charlotte pulled within three games of eighth-place Detroit in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks played without All-Star forward Paul Millsap and top reserve guard Kent Bazemore and never got in sync on offense. Millsap will miss at least another game with tenderness in his right knee, while Bazemore will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days after suffering a bone bruise on his right knee on Saturday night.

Charlotte had a 23-4 run to start the second quarter and took a 52-41 lead into the locker room behind 12 first-half points from Batum. The Hornets were able to maintain that lead despite center Cody Zeller picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter and the Hawks dominating on the glass.

Charlotte stretched its lead to 22 early in the fourth quarter after Kaminsky drove the lane and dished to Marvin Williams for a dunk.

Dennis Schroder had 20 points to lead the Hawks, while Dwight Howard had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP INS

Hawks: Howard has recorded double digits in rebounds in 12 straight games. ... Schroder tallied his 27th 20-point game of the season. ... Mike Dunleavy (right ankle) was declared available before the game but did not play.

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left the game with a right ankle strain in the third quarter and did not return. ... Charlotte improved to 14-0 at home when holding an opponent to fewer than 100 points. ... Walker became the sixth NBA player to reach 300 3-pointers this season. ... Marvin Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Travel to face the Wizards on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Travel to face the Magic on Wednesday night.