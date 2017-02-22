Hornets C Plumlee out at least 2 weeks with strained calf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Hornets will be without backup center Miles Plumlee for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed a second degree calf strain in his right leg.

Plumlee is the latest Hornets center to struggle with injury issues. Starter Cody Zeller missed time before the All-Star break with a strained quadriceps.

The 6-foot-11 Plumlee was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on Feb. 2 and has appeared in five games, averaging 3.2 points on 72.7 percent shooting from the field along with 3.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game for Charlotte.

The Hornets play at Detroit on Thursday night.