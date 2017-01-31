Hornets' Batum ready to open trip vs. former team

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Nicolas Batum would love for the Charlotte Hornets to start their three-game road trip with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at Moda Center.

Batum played the first seven seasons of his NBA career with Portland, and beating your former team never gets old.

In addition, the Hornets (23-25) have lost four straight games and need to get things back on the winning track.

"We have to play a 48-minute game," Batum said after Monday's practice session at Moda Center. "We've lost all four games (to Sacramento, New York, Golden State and Washington) by 10 points or less. We've had good stretches and bad stretches. We have to eliminate those bad stretches. The mistakes we've been making have really hurt us."

Batum has played well of late, averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in the past three games. When the 6-foot-8 swingman and point guard Kemba Walker both score 20 points, the Hornets are 6-0.

"I don't know if we both need to score 20 (Tuesday night)," Batum said, "but we need to get the win."

Batum said it is special to face the Trail Blazers.

"That's the team that drafted me," he said. "I played here my first seven years. I have good memories. I had a great time here. But it's over now. I've moved to Charlotte, I'm in a great situation, and it's about winning games with the Hornets."

The game against Portland (21-28) is a priority, since the other two stops are at Golden State (41-7) and Utah (30-19), two of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Charlotte may have to do it without starting center Cody Zeller, who is doubtful with a thigh injury that has kept him out of the last three games. The Hornets are 1-9 without the services of Zeller this season. Reserve guard Jeremy Lamb (foot) is probable.

The Trail Blazers will be look to start a new winning streak after their three-game run was snapped with a 113-111 loss to Golden State Sunday night at Moda.

When Golden State opened a 51-30 lead midway through the second quarter, it appeared the rout was on. Instead, Portland closed with a 20-2 run to go into the half trailing only 53-50. The Blazers wound up with a shot to win at the end, with Evan Turner's 3-point attempt bouncing off the front rim as time expired.

"I really liked the way we competed," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "We got down a few times, but we battled back. It's disappointing to come up empty, but to get an open 3 at the end to win the game? I'll take that any day."

Portland was last in the NBA in defensive efficiency through the first 35 games of the season. Through that span, they were giving up 111.5 points -- including 120 or more 10 times -- and allowed opponents to shoot 48 percent or better in 17 games.

In the 14 games in January, the Blazers have been better defensively. Opponents have averaged 107.1 points and have scored 120 or more only three times. Only five foes have shots better than 48 percent.

"There's always been an emphasis on that, but we've put action to it," point guard Damian Lillard said. "We knew we weren't going to make one big jump. Over time, we wanted to better in that area, and we have been."

The Blazers are now ranked 26th in defensive efficiency. The teams below them are Sacramento, Brooklyn, Denver and the L.A. Lakers. The top eight teams in defensive efficiency are Golden State, Utah, San Antonio, Memphis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Charlotte. The only elite team not in the top eight is Cleveland, a surprising 18th at this point.