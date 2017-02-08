Hornets backup PG Sessions out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions will miss four to six weeks after needing surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

The team announced that Sessions had ''successful'' surgery in New York on Wednesday.

The nine-year NBA veteran is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game playing behind All-Star Kemba Walker. He has appeared in 50 games this season with one start.

Brian Roberts will be Walker's backup moving forward.

The Hornets host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.