Longtime United States women’s national team goalkeeper and professional lightning rod Hope Solo is getting a TV show.

Her days with the national team may very well be over. She was suspended for six months and her contract with U.S. Soccer was canceled following the latest in a long line of incidents in which she called Olympic opponent Sweden “cowards” after the USA was upset in the quarterfinals in Brazil. But the 35-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” alumna isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

On Thursday, several outlets reported that Solo will develop her own TV show.

Her show will be called “The Cutting Edge” and follow athletes recovering from serious injuries. Solo is currently recovering from shoulder reconstruction and, after appearing in the first season, will host the unscripted documentary series.

She will co-produce the show with Invelop Entertainment as it covers other athletes and the state-of-the-art techniques getting them back onto the field. The show will air on FOX Sports 1.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with [co-producer] Brant [Pinvidic] and Invelop Entertainment,” Solo told The Hollywood Reporter. “He is an industry leader that shares my passion for unique storytelling, and together we look forward to delivering content that will resonate with not just sports fans but all viewers.”

Solo has mostly been known for the controversy that has followed her around her whole career. Just days before the TV programming deal announcement, an interview with her aired on Showtime’s “60 Minutes Sports” in which she called women’s national team head coach Jill Ellis a “poor leader” and “bad tactician.” She also accused the federation of kicking her off the team to keep her away from the CBA negotiating table while charging the national team staff with a lack of loyalty to her. Yet, in the same interview, she somehow also lobbied to return to the team.

Perhaps it was inevitable that Solo should have a future in unscripted television. It’s just unlikely that anybody would have foreseen it coming in the form of a documentary sports medicine series.

