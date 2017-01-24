Holmgren on late brother; blame for Cam Neely; Duchene to Senators? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Hockey is bringing families back together, no matter what planet or galaxy they’re from. [@SanJoseSharks]

• After the crash of the Columbus Cottonmouths bus, ‘the Peoria Rivermen rushed to provide food, clothes, phones, transportation. Then players, too, as Peoria assisted the league in building an emergency roster for Columbus, arranging and paying for flights for players the Cottonmouths wanted.’ [PJ Star]

• Deeply personal story written by Paul Holmgren about his older brother Dave who died when Holmgren was 15-years-old. Despite all the health issues Dave was going through, he made sure that Paul was going to achieve his dream of being a hockey player. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Bryan Bickell continues to fight through his multiple sclerosis diagnosis and aims for a return to the NHL in the playoffs. [ESPN]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to search for a steady backup for Sergei Bobrovsky. [Columbus Dispatch]

• Bringing in Matt Duchene might be an option for the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline. [Ottawa Citizen]

• The USHL has announced several rule changes that will go into effect 2017-18 and those related to goaltenders start in 2018. [USHL]

• Five reasons why Claude Julien remains behind the Boston Bruins’ bench the rest of this season. [Bruins Daily]

• Instead of axing Julien, should Cam Neely be the one to go? [Boston Sports Desk]

• Jonathan Drouin has finally come ‘full circle’ in his NHL career. [Lightning Shout]

• The Buffalo Sabres dressed five right-handed defensemen against the Montreal Canadiens and somehow the depleted defense made it work. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• “Trading Kevin Shattenkirk for Ben Bishop would be mind-boggling.” [St. Louis Game Time]

• Lawson Crouse’s trade from the Florida Panthers to the Arizona Coyotes has given him an opportunity to play in the NHL at 19-years-old. [AZ Central]

• Conor Sheary has found a home alongside Sidney Crosby on the Penguins top line. The diminutive forward’s numbers this season show his success. [NBC Sports]

• The first members of the Washington Capitals team tell the story of how the franchise took shape after the worst NHL season ever, and how they built the foundation for the future. [SI]

• Jared Coreau is going from unknown goaltender to possible playoff position savior for the Detroit Red Wings. [NHL]

• Born out of the fast-pace, hectic NHL overtime, a new 3-on-3 hockey tournament called the ‘Collingwood Classic’ will feature ‘players who have played junior hockey, in professional leagues such as the ECHL and even former NHL players and draft choices.’ [Simcoe]

• Nachi Fujimoto, sister of former NWHL goaltender Nana, is coming to the Boston Blades of the CWHL. [FanRag Sports]

• Fantasy hockey: Western Conference overachievers in 2017. [Dobber]

• Breaking down the design aesthetics of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers Stadium Series jerseys. [Hockey By Design]

• NHL reaping the benefit of expanding talent pool. [TSN]

• The many varieties of NHL goal scorers and how they get the job done. [Sportsnet]

• Finally, Brendan Gallagher and Nathan Beaulieu go head-to-head in a game of ‘pie face.’ It’s as great as it sounds.

