NHL-Highlights from Saturday's NHL games

(Fixes headline, no change to text)

April 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Bruins 5, Panthers 2

The Bruins, keeping pace in their scramble for a playoff berth, completed a sweep of the five-game series with the Panthers with a 5-2 win.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask said after making 24 saves, 13 in the third period, as the Bruins won their fourth straight game.

The Bruins came into the game one point out of second place in the Atlantic Division and three points up in the wild-card race.

David Krejci, whose giveaway led to Florida's first goal, cashed in on an egregious giveaway by goaltender Reto Berra to snap a 2-2 tie with 5:30 left in the second period.

Stars 3, Hurricanes 0

Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves as the Dallas Stars defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, severely damaging Carolina's late-season bid to make the playoffs.

Jason Spezza scored in the second period while John Klingberg and Devin Shore added empty-net goals in a 22-second span.

With Boston beating the Florida Panthers earlier, it left the Hurricanes six points behind the Bruins with five games remaining for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.

Canadiens 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

Alexander Radulov scored the overtime winner with a one-timer from the right circle 51 seconds into the extra period to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

The victory opened up an eight-point lead for the Canadiens, who sit atop the Atlantic Division ahead of Ottawa and Toronto.

Tampa Bay remains ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, four points behind Boston with a game in hand on the Bruins.

Carey Price finished with 21 saves for Montreal. Phillip Danault scored the Canadiens' first goal.

Yanni Gourde scored the tying goal for Tampa Bay in the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in regulation and finished with 34.

Flyers 3, Devils 0

Rookie goaltender Anthony Stolarz turned aside all 22 shots he faced in emergency relief of Michal Neuvirth, who left the game after collapsing in his goal crease, to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Brayden Schenn, Colin McDonald and Jordan Weal scored goals for the Flyers, who won for the fourth straight time and remained six points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cory Schneider stopped 34 shots for the Devils.

Predators 3, Wild 0

The Nashville Predators set themselves up for their biggest game of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Pekka Rinne earned his third shutout of the season by stopping 31 shots while Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored for Nashville. P.K. Subban added an empty-net goal.

The Predators' victory moved Nashville into a tie in points for third place in the Central Division with St. Louis.

The Blues, who have a game in hand on the Predators, will host Nashville on Sunday.

The team that finishes in third place will avoid a potential showdown with the red-hot Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4

Auston Matthews scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Detroit Red Wings.

Matthews' 38th goal of the season at 18:51 of the third period gave the Leafs a 5-3 lead, but ultimately provided the margin of victory when Detroit's Mike Green scored at 19:15.

James Van Riemsdyk's backhander past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard at 17:34 of the third snapped a 3-3 tie.

Jets 4, Senators 2

Eliminated from the postseason earlier in the week, the Jets won their fourth game in a row, posting a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 30 shots to post the victory, including a couple of nifty glove saves late in the game. Mike Condon turned aside 23 of 26 shots at the other end of the ice.

Left winger Mathieu Perreault notched the winner with a quick shot from the slot at 7:46 of the third period before Nikolaj Ehlers put the game out of reach in the dying seconds with his 24th goal of the season into an empty net.

Oilers 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

The Edmonton Oilers took a step toward the Pacific Division title, as they rallied from a late 2-1 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime.

Leon Draisaitl scored off a pass from NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid, who had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers and Ducks are tied on points for the Pacific Division lead, four points ahead of the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers hold the tiebreaker in regulation and overtime wins. The Ducks and Oilers each have four games left in their schedules.