Hockey takes to social media to mourn loss of Mike Ilitch

In life, Mike Ilitch never turned his back on the city of Detroit when so many major companies did. In his death we’re seeing the outpouring of love for a man who was much more than just a businessman, philanthropist and owner of two sports franchises.

From those inside of our hockey world, here are just some of the thousands of social media posts that have gone out in remembrance of “Mr. I.”

Players and coaches

Saddened to hear about the passing of Mr.Ilitch. He was a pleasure to play for and his will to win was second to none. #MrI #Wings #Tigers — Danny DeKeyser (@DeKeyser5) February 11, 2017





My thoughts go out to the Ilitch family and the Red Wings. Mike was a trailblazer for his city and our game, on the ice and off of it. — Brett Hull (@HOFBlues16) February 11, 2017





Mr “I”, not just our owner but a man who cared about every single player, no matter your importance. #RedWings and hockey lost a great man — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) February 11, 2017





Really sad to learn the news of Mr I’s passing. He meant everything to the Wings, Tigers & Detroit. Best owner in sports. #RIPMrIlitch — Dylan Larkin (@Dylanlarkin39) February 11, 2017





It was an honor to play for Mr. I. My thoughts are with his family. #RedWings https://t.co/O7liBu0TTQ — RealPatrickEaves (@Patrick_Eaves) February 11, 2017





Saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Ilitch. Thanks for all you have done for the city of Detroit and the Red Wings! #RIPMikeIlitch — Justin Abdelkader (@justinabss) February 11, 2017





Sad to hear about the passing of Mr. Ilitch. Thank you for everything you did! — anthonymantha (@antomantha8) February 11, 2017





Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ilitch family. Our city and team will miss him

#RIPMikeIlitch #RedWings #Tigers #Detroit — Tomas Tatar (@Trto90) February 11, 2017





Sad to hear about Mr. Ilitch. Playing for Little Caesars he was always supportive of the teams and did great things to Detroit sports. #RIP — Steven Kampfer (@SteveKampfer47) February 11, 2017













Sad news to hear of the passing of Mike Illitch. His dedication to the Wings, Tigers and the city of Detroit was pretty amazing #RIP — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) February 10, 2017





Tributes

NHL Network mourns the passing of Mike Ilitch. pic.twitter.com/EG5KyKUWAo — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 11, 2017





A moment of silence was observed at Joe Louis Arena in honor of Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch who died at 87. pic.twitter.com/k18QDotAZW — Stephanie Steinberg (@Steph_Steinberg) February 11, 2017





The front page of Saturday’s Free Press honors Mike Ilitch https://t.co/Jm5RgDs5ac pic.twitter.com/D9kvmuaqab — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 11, 2017





A few from fans (of which there were thousands)

Mike Ilitch wrote me back when I was four years old and wanted to be a hockey player pic.twitter.com/klqWdSnKMk — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) February 11, 2017





Thank you Mr. Ilitch pic.twitter.com/iLRdylLFfY — Dave Shreeve (@DaveShreeve) February 11, 2017





RIP Mr. Mike Ilitch. You were always such a classy gentleman to me. Say hello to Gordie for me. @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/Cexut8TYo1 — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) February 11, 2017



Organizations

The HHOF is deeply saddened by the passing of Honoured Member Mike Ilitch. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/HRmH5qynLb — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) February 11, 2017





Our thoughts are with the @DetroitRedWings on the passing of owner Mike Ilitch. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 11, 2017





#NYR are saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Ilitch. Our deepest condolences to the the Ilitch family and the @DetroitRedWings. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 11, 2017





The #CBJ & Columbus family join the hockey community in mourning the passing of @DetroitRedWings owner Mike Ilitch. — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 11, 2017





Our sincere condolences go out to the Ilitch family, the @DetroitRedWings & all those affected by the passing of the great Mike Ilitch. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 11, 2017