Hockey takes to social media to mourn loss of Mike Ilitch

Jen Neale
Puck Daddy

In life, Mike Ilitch never turned his back on the city of Detroit when so many major companies did. In his death we’re seeing the outpouring of love for a man who was much more than just a businessman, philanthropist and owner of two sports franchises.

From those inside of our hockey world, here are just some of the thousands of social media posts that have gone out in remembrance of “Mr. I.”

Players and coaches













Tributes




A few from fans (of which there were thousands)




Organizations























– – – – – – –

