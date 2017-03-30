Hobey Baker finalists; Women's World Championship; intoxicated Oilers' fans (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Los Angeles Kings’ ‘Burger King’ jerseys have nothing on John Garrett. The Vancouver Canucks color commentator loves him some burgers and fries. Check out 10 pictures of him chowing down courtesy of Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. [Daily Hive]

• Meet your top three Hobey Baker finalists: Zach Aston-Reese, Will Butcher, Mike Vecchione. [Hobey Baker]

• First round pick Tyson Jost signed with the Colorado Avalanche (bless his heart) and will join the team for the remainder of the season. [Denver Post]

• Previewing Team Canada and Team USA at the Women’s World Championship. [Victory Press]

• Inclusion on Hockey Canada’s World Championship roster was an emotional experience for the team’s rookies. [Globe & Mail]

• Team USA’s players talk about the experience negotiating with USA Hockey and what they’re expecting from Worlds now that they’re officially there and practicing. [Excelle Sports]

• In a team full of dangerous players, Team Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin is arguable the most lethal and she’s ready to take the gold away from Team USA at Worlds. [IIHF]

• University of North Dakota women’s hockey commit flew into Grand Forks from Boston only to find out the program had been cut. [Grand Forks Herald]

• Clayton Keller hopes his seven games of experience with the Arizona Coyotes at the end of this season is a springboard into a roster spot next year. [Arizona Sports]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• The Detroit Red Wings’ playoff streak was destined to end, but it’s ‘difficult to accept.’ [M Live]

• The New York Islanders hit the road for a much needed win. [Islanders Insight]

• Highly touted Boston Bruins’ prospect Charlie McAvoy is headed to the Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout, easing the collegiate standout into the pro game. [Bruins Daily]

• Will the Predators remaining schedule prepare them for playoff hockey ahead? [The Tennessean]

• Quebec-born Jonathan Marchessault has finally found a home in south Florida. [Miami Herald]

• Is Tuukka Rask on the verge of becoming the Bruins’ version of Clay Buchholz? [Boston Sports Desk]

• The New York Rangers have their sights set on signing Hobey Baker finalist, Mike Vecchione. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Why Sergei Bobrovsky deserves the Hart Trophy. [TSN]

• An Edmonton bar owner is ‘confident’ he’ll be able to reign in the Edmonton Oilers fans during the playoffs, unlike ten years ago. Good luck, bud. [Edmonton Journal]

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

• Down Goes Brown: Five unlikely players who became a franchise’s first 50-goal scorer. [The Hockey News]

• Behind the numbers look at five potential Selke contenders. [Sportsnet]

• Deep breaths, Minnesota Wild fans. A look at the team’s current slump in terms of PDO. [Hockey’s Wilderness]

• The National Weather Service recognized the Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, as ‘”well-equipped to handle all forms of severe weather.” They are the first team in the NH to receive this distinction. [Fox 17]

Read More