Hines-Allen, Durr lead No. 14 Louisville women in ACC

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) -- Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr both scored 17 points and No. 14 Louisville, the fifth-seed, topped 13th-seeded Clemson 68-46 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Thursday.

Hines-Allen scored five points as the Cardinals scored the first seven points of the game and Hines-Allen and Durr had seven each for a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Louisville (26-6) takes a six-game winning streak into its Friday quarterfinal game against No. 17 North Carolina State, the fourth seed.

Clemson (15-16), got 11 points from Nelly Perry. The Tigers were 2 of 14 from the field in the first quarter and finished 17 of 59 (29 percent), including 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Hines-Allen went 7 of 10 from the field as the Cardinals shot 49 percent (25 of 51) despite going 3 of 17 from long distance. Durr made all of the 3s. Jazmine Jones added 12 points.