HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday (all times GMT):

0930 ADEBAYOR SIGNS FOR TURKISH SIDE ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR

Free agent Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Istanbul Basaksehir after passing a medical, the Turkish side said on Twitter.

0910 EL GHAZI TO SWAP AJAX FOR FRANCE'S LILLE

Winger Anwar El Ghazi is set to leave Ajax Amsterdam for France's Lille, the Erividisie side confirmed.

0840 N'ZONZI EXTENDS SEVILLA CONTRACT

La Liga side Sevilla have announced that midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2020. The 28-year-old was reported to be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and England's Manchester City.

0830 MIDDLESBROUGH MIDFIELDER DE PENA LOANED TO REAL OVIEDO

Midfielder Carlos De Pena joins Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on loan till the end of the season. The 24-year-old joined Boro in 2015, but has not featured for the senior side this season.

0815 LEVERKUSEN CONFIRM BAILEY SIGNING

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a five-year contract.

0800 SWANS FORWARD EMNES HEADS BACK TO ROVERS ON LOAN

Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes has rejoined second-tier Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman, 28, who is out of contract at the end of the season, spent the first half of the campaign at Blackburn and returned to Swansea on Jan. 15, but has been allowed to return to the Championship side. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)