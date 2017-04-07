HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 (Reuters) - Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
GRACE MAKES EAGLE AT PAR-FIVE 15TH
South Africa's Branden Grace made an eagle at the par-five 15th hole to move to four over and give himself breathing room with the projected cut at six over par.
MICKELSON MAKES MOVE
Three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson made his fifth birdie of the day at the 13th hole to reach three under par, one stroke behind the clubhouse leaders.
GARCIA, HOFFMAN CO-LEADERS IN CLUBHOUSE
Spaniard Sergio Garcia fired a three-under-par 69 to reach four under for the tournament and move into a share of the lead with overnight leader Charley Hoffman (75).
SCORING CHANGE GIVES GARCIA BOOST
Garcia's bid for a maiden major appeared to take a hit when scoreboards showed he made a triple-bogey at the par-four 10th. It was changed back to a bogey since Garcia, who hit a provisional ball after a poor tee shot, found his original ball, which had ricocheted off a tree and into the fairway.
STENSON AT RISK OF MISSING CUT
Swedish world number five Henrik Stenson shot a three-over 75, falling to eight over par for the tournament and also certainly missing the cut, which is projected at six over par.
COUPLES THREE SHOTS BEHIND LEADER
Former champion Fred Couples birdied two of his first three holes to get to one under for the tournament and three shots behind leader Charley Hoffman.
WILLETT IN DANGER OF MISSING CUT
Defending champion Danny Willett made a quadruple-bogey at the first hole before mixing a birdie with three bogeys to finish at seven over and likely to miss the cut.
FOWLER MAKES EARLY EAGLE IN HOT START
Rickie Fowler holed out from a greenside bunker for an eagle at the par-five second hole before carrying that momentum to the third where he made birdie to reach two under, two shots off the lead.
READ MORE
Hoffman says aggression key to Masters success
Garcia moves into share of Masters lead
Masters champion Willett looks to the gods as cut looms
Masters first round whips up something different
McIlroy grits it out to stay in grand slam hunt
Hoffman makes hay in Augusta comfort zone
World number one Johnson pulls out after fall
Spieth's revenge spoiled by quadruple bogey
Arnie's Army salutes Palmer one last time
Green Jacket pours greenbacks into Augusta economy
(Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Both)
702