HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Three

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 (Reuters) - Latest news from the third round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Saturday.

STEADY SPIETH FLAWLESS THROUGH NINE

Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth made three birdies in a four-hole stretch starting at the par-three sixth to reach the turn in three-under 33, leaving him three shots behind leader Charley Hoffman.

MICKELSON ERASES HOT START

Three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson, seeking his first Green Jacket since 2010, made an early move with birdies at the first two holes but followed up with a double-bogey and two bogeys to fall eight shots back.

MCILROY MAKES UNSTEADY START

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete a set of the four grand slam titles, birdied two of his first three holes but struggled to reach the turn at even-par 36 to slip back.

(Compiled by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)