HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Three

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 (Reuters) - Latest news from the third round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Saturday.
STEADY SPIETH FLAWLESS THROUGH NINE
Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth made three birdies in a four-hole stretch starting at the par-three sixth to reach the turn in three-under 33, leaving him three shots behind leader Charley Hoffman.
MICKELSON ERASES HOT START
Three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson, seeking his first Green Jacket since 2010, made an early move with birdies at the first two holes but followed up with a double-bogey and two bogeys to fall eight shots back.
MCILROY MAKES UNSTEADY START
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete a set of the four grand slam titles, birdied two of his first three holes but struggled to reach the turn at even-par 36 to slip back.
Green Jacket pours greenbacks into Augusta economy (Compiled by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)
