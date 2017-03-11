High-powered Red Bulls host stingy Rapids

Last season's top scoring team faces off against MLS' stingiest club of 2016 when the New York Red Bulls host the Colorado Rapids at Red Bull Arena on Saturday in Harrison, N.J.

The Rapids (1-0) allowed the fewest goals (32) in MLS last year and that continued in last week's shutout win over the New England Revolution.

New York (1-0) boasted the best goal differential (plus-17) in the league and is a force when it plays in front of their home fans.

The Red Bulls are 75-24-18 at home since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, the most home wins in all of MLS in that time. New York set a new record for home wins in back-to-back seasons under coach Jesse Marsch, winning 12 home games in 2015 and following that up with a 13-2-2 record in 2016.

The Red Bulls open their home slate after a 2-1, come-from-behind victory last weekend in Atlanta. After conceding in the first half, New York tied things up with a goal from Danny Royer in the 76th minute. The game-winner came in the form of an own goal in the 82nd minute, when a low Kemar Lawrence cross toward Bradley Wright-Phillips deflected in off an Atlanta defender.

Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan got the assist on Royer's goal, his 35th assist as a Red Bull, the third-most in franchise history. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists per game and assists per 90 minutes.

Luis Robles tied another MLS record last weekend with his 141st consecutive league game played. With an appearance Saturday, Robles will break Chris Klein's record.

"The weather won't be perfect, it will be cold and windy," said Marsch. "Hopefully we'll still get a great crowd that will come out and support us."

The Rapids could see the return of keeper Tim Howard, who has been sidelined after suffering a season-ending injury in the first half of the U.S, men's national team's World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico last year.

Howard has been training with the Rapids and his presence in the net makes Colorado and even stiffer defensive side.

"I feel good," Howard told MLS.com. "I feel like I'm close. (This week) marks 16 weeks, so I'm going to close that chapter, hopefully. I'm excited to keep pushing forward.

"I've had a couple injuries that have kept me out for four weeks or so. This is four months, so it's been the biggest one. I have a good team around me, so that gives me confidence."