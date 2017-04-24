Hernandez family to get copies of suicide notes

Aaron Hernandez sitting in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on August 21, 2013 (AFP Photo/Jared Wickerham)

New York (AFP) - The family of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will gain access to three handwritten notes the former NFL player wrote before killing himself, a family attorney said Monday.

Lawyer George Leontire said Bristol Superior Court in New Bedford, Massachusetts, ordered release of the notes to the family, news that came minutes before funeral services began for Hernandez in Bristol, Connecticut.

As part of his motion, Leontire said Hernandez's family deserved to "know their loved one's final thoughts" and termed it necessary to the "grieving process."

Superior Court Judge Thomas F. McGuire Jr. ordered "the note(s) shall be produced in time for the family to have them for his burial" but also said any information pertinent to an ongoing probe into Hernandez's death would be redacted.

Hernandez, 27, was discovered by guards in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center early last Wednesday and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The death was ruled a suicide Thursday by the state medical examiner.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, wrote one note to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, and another to their four-year-old daughter, the attorney said.