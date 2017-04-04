Here's what Vin Scully did on his first opening day in retirement

Monday was opening day, and it was wonderful. But it was also a little weird. It was weird because Vin Scully wasn’t there. The Dodgers opened the 2017 season in Dodger Stadium, but the legendary broadcaster was nowhere to be found, having retired at the end of the 2016 season.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

Scully called games for the Dodgers for 67 seasons, an incredible number. His voice provided the background to the lives of many baseball fans. The man is beloved, and in his first season off the mic he’s missed terribly. So after 67 years calling Dodgers games, are those habits hard to break? Was he walking around his house, dispensing interesting tidbits about random players to his wife and their inanimate belongings?

Vin Scully acknowledges the crowd from a box before Game 5 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo) More

Nope. Not even a little bit. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times spoke to Vin on Monday and found out what the broadcasting legend decided to do with his first opening day in retirement.

“Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills,’’ Scully said with a laugh. “Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I’m just leaving the carwash.’’

Vin Scully is your grandfather. Paying bills by hand, mailing them out at the post office, going to the car wash? All you need is a trip to Arby’s after the pinochle club and you’ve got yourself a grandparent day. But Vin wasn’t done with his errands.

“I have to go to the hardware store to pick up some anti-moth product,” Scully said. “I’m not sure if I’ll get home in time to see it. Who’s winning?’’

That pretty much answers that burning question for us: no, Vin Scully isn’t having a difficult time not calling Dodgers games in retirement. He’s just living his life, which means that he may not finish them all in time to see the game. Just like us!

Even though it seems pretty apparent that he’s enjoying living a normal life, Plaschke asked Vin if he was happy.

“Sure I am,’’ he said. “I’ve got a really clean car.’’ He then added, more seriously, that spending the afternoon living a normal life with his beloved wife Sandi was, for him, the perfect opening day. “I’m aware that I’m not where I’ve been for about 60,000 years,’’ he said. “But I’m just where I want to be.’’

It’s weird for many fans for Vin to be somewhere else, living a normal life. But he’s happy! He’s happy, and that’s what matters. So Vin, I hope you found the right anti-moth product and you enjoyed your trip to the carwash. May you have many more successful rounds of errands in your future.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Bad officiating mars NCAA title game

• Report: Tony Romo verbally agrees to join CBS

• UNC coach on White House visit: ‘Let me think on it’

• Key witness changes the entire Aaron Hernandez trial

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher