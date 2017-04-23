Here's how the Twins plan to honor Prince this summer

Canopy lights at Target Field glow purple in memory of the one-year anniversary of the death of pop music legend Prince. (AP)

As fans across the world took a moment to mourn Prince on the one-year anniversary of his death on Friday, the Minnesota Twins announced plans to honor the music icon and Minnesota native during a game this summer.

When the Twins host the Cleveland Indians on Friday, June 16, it will be “Prince Night” at Target Field. The team has several tributes planned, which include the first 10,000 fans receiving a special “Purple Rain” umbrella.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

While it’s hoped Mother Nature will cooperate that night, there are still plans for those umbrellas to get some use. First, students from Minnesota Public Schools will lead the crowd in singing during the seventh inning stretch. After the stretch concludes, those who received umbrellas will be asked to stand and open them for a moment of remembrance.

“All of us in the Twins organization were deeply saddened by the loss of the late Minneapolis icon Prince,” said team president and CEO Dave St. Peter in a statement. “Along with our fans, we look forward to remembering the legacy of a man who brought an international spotlight to our great city.”

Celebrate the life of Prince with us on Prince Night at the ballpark! https://t.co/sAXNNMUVhy #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/gKCYqR4iav — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 21, 2017





Prince, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, always made it a point to help the area’s public schools. That’s why the Twins made it a point to involve students, and have also agreed to donate $10,000 to benefit students with an interest in music.

The Twins could have stopped right there and felt like they had paid a proper tribute. Instead, they have several other moments planned, including playing Prince’s music before and during the game just as they did the first home game following his death.

Twins players and staff will wear Prince themed T-shirts during batting practice. Those shirts will be auctioned off at twinsbaseball.com to further benefit aspiring musicians within Minnesota’s school system. Fans will also be encouraged to stay after the game for a Prince-themed Fireworks show.

It’s the type of fanfare Prince himself may not have been comfortable receiving, but it’s certainly well deserved and appreciated by his fans.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813