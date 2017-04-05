Henrik Zetterberg spills fans' beer, apologizes with signed stick

Detroit Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg helped out an Ottawa Senators fan before a Tuesday game after Zetterberg accidentally spilled the fan’s beer during warm-ups.

The fan, named Ryan, sent the following message to the Ottawa Citizen:

“My buddy Mike and I were down against the glass for the warms ups last night in the Red Wings end… he had his beer sitting on the up against the glass as we were taking pics. When Hank was done stretching, he got up and banged into the boards a couple times.”

“In doing so, Mike’s pint went smashing to the floor. We knocked on the glass to show him what happened as I got a kick out of it. Zetterberg started laughing! A few minutes later, he went over to the bench, grabbed one of his brand new game sticks and autographed it saying: “Sorry! I owe u one! (with his signature.) He skated over and tossed it over the glass to us! How classy is that guy!!! Amazing!”

Even though Zetterberg will miss the playoffs this season for the first time in his career, the Red Wings captain seems to have had a renaissance year after a down 2015-16. He leads the Red Wings with 66 points in 80 games and is expected to play in his 1,000th game on April 9 in Joe Louis Arena’s finale.

This situation also shows that Zetterberg can at least have some fun the rest of the way, despite knowing he’s not taking part in the postseason.

