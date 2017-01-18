Henrik Sedin gets winner for 999th point, Canucks beat Preds

Vancouver Canucks' Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Henrik Sedin wasn't interested in taking much credit for his 999th NHL point.

The Vancouver captain swatted a rebound in the third period that deflected in off goalie Pekka Rinne, and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night.

''I just managed to get kind of a backhand - I don't know what it was really,'' Sedin said after snapping an eight-game goal drought. ''Rinne came back hard, it hit his pads and went in.''

With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Lucas Sbisa fired a shot that clanked off the end boards. Sedin redirected the rebound off Rinne and in with 7:32 left for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

''I just tried to put it on net ... if Hank doesn't bury that rebound, I'd be mad at myself for missing the net,'' Sbisa said before adding with a grin: ''But we'll say I put it on the side on purpose.''

Ryan Miller made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 38th of his career. Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak that included three straight defeats where the Canucks earned a point (0-1-3).

The victory was Miller's 353rd, moving him into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 20th on the career list.

''It is just kind of a number in a way,'' Miller said. ''But my intention is to have fun and savor these moments.''

Rinne stopped 25 shots for Nashville, which ended a three-game winning streak.

With the teams scoreless through 20 minutes, Alexander Edler forced a nice blocker save out of Rinne midway through the second before Miller stopped James Neal at the other end.

Minus both Roman Josi and P.K. Subban because of upper-body injuries, the Predators were dealt another blow on defense when Petter Granberg was also placed on injured reserve. The club claimed Brad Hunt on waivers from St. Louis, but he didn't suit up Tuesday, meaning that Alexandre Carrier made his NHL debut.

Nashville looked to have taken the lead with 4:50 left in the first when Miller was pressured by two Predators behind the Vancouver net. Derek Grant eventually pushed the puck over the line after a prolonged scramble in the crease that the referee emphatically signaled as a goal, but after a lengthy video review it was ruled the official meant to blow his whistle before the puck crossed, denying Grant his first in the NHL.

''I don't understand it all myself,'' Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. ''I don't understand any explanation I got.

''It's frustrating. We're in a playoff battle. We need every point so we're walking away with none tonight.''

NOTES: Subban practiced Monday and took Tuesday's morning skate, but missed his 15th straight game. ... Canucks D Ben Hutton will be out up to six weeks with a broken hand suffered Jan. 6 against Calgary.

Predators: Play at the Flames on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host the Panthers on Friday night.