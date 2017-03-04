Hellebuyck stops 29 shots, Jets beat Blues 3-0

St. Louis Blues' Joel Edmundson (6) lands on Winnipeg Jets' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-0 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler scored twice, including on a first-period power play, and the Jets handed the Blues their fifth consecutive loss. Bryan Little added an empty-netter for his 18th of the season with 2:16 remaining in regulation, and Wheeler added another empty-net goal about a minute later.

Hellebuyck improved to 21-15-3 in his ninth straight start. Blues netminder Carter Hutton made 37 saves.

Hutton has been superb in 2017, entering Friday with shutouts in his last two starts, while also recording perfect outings in four of his last seven starts dating to Jan. 14.

Wheeler opened the scoring midway through the first with Blues forward Jori Lehtera off for hooking. Wheeler's 18th of the season came as his point shot travelled down the middle and through traffic, beating Hutton low stick side.

In a scoreless second period, the Jets outshot the Blues 19-8 while getting two power plays to St. Louis's one.

The Jets victory moves them within four points of the Los Angeles Kings for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

NOTES: Hellebuyck and Hutton both played at UMass-Lowell, though not at the same time. This was their first time playing against each other in the NHL. ... Winnipeg finished 1 for 5 on the power play, while St. Louis went 0 for 3.

Blues: Complete their three-game trip at Colorado on Sunday night and Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Jets: Have four games remaining on a season-high six-game homestand, hosting Colorado on Saturday night and then San Jose, Pittsburgh and Calgary.