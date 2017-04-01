Harrison, McNamara each score; NYCFC beats Earthquakes 2-1

New York City FC's Rodney Wallace celebrates his goal with team mates during an MLS Eastern Conference soccer match against Montreal Impact at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jack Harrison scored in the first half, Thomas McNamara scored four minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and New York City FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday.

New York City (2-1-1) tied it at 1-all in the 10th minute. Harrison ran to David Villa's back-heel pass and powered a shot off goalkeeper David Bingham's hands. McNamara made it 2-1 after a nice combination play. Ronald Matarrita ran past the defense to Villa's flick and found a trailing McNamara.

NYCFC had a man advantage at the 80-minute mark after V�ctor Bernardez was given a straight red card for a late studs-up challenge.

Marco Urena scored his first goal for San Jose (2-2-0) in the sixth minute. He forced a rushed clearance by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, won the loose ball and scored from a tough angle at the corner of the six-yard box.

Johnson pushed away Nick Lima's close-range attempt in the 74th minute.