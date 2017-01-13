Harper, Nationals avoid arbitration with $13.6M deal for '17

FILE - In this May 6, 2015, file photo, Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper watches the ball after hitting a second home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of their baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington. Harper, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $13,625,000 contract for 2017, avoiding arbitration.

The sides reached a deal Friday, the day players and teams were to exchange arbitration figures ahead of hearings.

Harper made $5 million last season, when he struggled with injuries and took a big step back after becoming the youngest unanimous MVP in baseball history in 2015.

The slugging outfielder hit only .243 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in 2016, significant drop-offs from the .330, 42 and 99 of a year earlier.

Still only 24, Harper is already a four-time All-Star and he was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2012.

The Nationals announced one-year contracts with their three other arbitration-eligible players: third baseman Anthony Rendon, right-hander Tanner Roark and catcher Derek Norris.