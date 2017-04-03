Harper, Lind homer, Nationals top Marlins 4-2 in opener

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper flips his bat as he watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Miami Marlins, at Nationals Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Adam Lind's first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading Washington past the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday.

Stephen Strasburg (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings, pitching out of the stretch the whole way. It was his return to action after missing last September and the playoffs with a right elbow injury.

Otherwise, it was a good showing by some of the reigning NL East champion's new pieces.

Catcher Matt Wieters singled off a soft liner ahead of Lind's drive into the first row in right-center off reliever David Phelps (0-1) that made it 3-2.

Center fielder Adam Eaton doubled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. Wieters and Lind were free-agent signings; Eaton came over from the Chicago White Sox in a much-debated trade.

Plus, Blake Treinen, a holdover but a closer for the first time, pitched the ninth for a save - only his second in the majors.

Treinen took on the 4-5-6 hitters for Miami, getting Giancarlo Stanton to pop out in foul territory, struck out Justin Bour swinging, then Marcell Ozuna looking.

The Nationals trailed 2-0 before Harper put them on the board in the sixth with a no-doubt solo shot off a 95 mph pitch from Phelps, who came in after Miami starter Edinson Volquez went five scoreless innings.

Harper, the 2015 NL MVP coming off a down year, added to his opening-day collection of homers: two in 2013, one each in 2015 and 2016.

Lind turned on a 2-0 fastball, then was coaxed out of the dugout for a curtain call by the loud sellout crowd of 42,744 on a cloudy afternoon.

REMEMBERING NO. 16

Michael Hill, the Marlins' president of baseball operations, wore a black lapel pin with the number ''16,'' the jersey worn by Jose Fernandez, the charismatic ace who died when his boat crashed late last season. ''He's gone, and that's something that we all have to come to grips with and accept,'' Hill said. ''But his memory will always be a bond for this team and for me as well.''

Said manager Don Mattingly: ''I actually thought about him this morning, just that you miss this guy.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his calf during spring training. Manager Dusty Baker said it was his decision for Rendon to sit, noting that the player wanted to start. ''He could've played if I'd had wanted to push him,'' Baker said, ''but I decided not to.''

UP NEXT

After an off-day Tuesday, Washington sends RHP Tanner Roark to the mound against Miami newcomer Dan Straily for Game 2 on Wednesday. Roark's final spring training tuneup was rained out, but he threw a bullpen session of about 85 pitches to try to stay on track for the beginning of the season.

