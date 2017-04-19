It's hard to reconcile two sides of Aaron Hernandez

The lasting image that many Americans have of Aaron Hernandez is of the budding New England Patriots star, his white T-shirt stretched over his upper body and handcuffed arms, as he was taken from the large house he shared with his fiancée and baby daughter in North Attleborough, Mass., on the morning of June 26, 2013.

It’s the image of when he was being arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a friend and semi-pro football player from Boston.

But as a former Patriots beat writer, there are other images I have in my mind, and whenever Hernandez’s name is brought up, they begin to replay: of a smiling Hernandez, his white Patriots practice jersey wet with the sweat of a training camp workout, wrestling with the young sons of a team staffer. It’s clear the boys adore Hernandez, and he loves every minute of playing with them.

It’s almost four years later, and it’s still hard to reconcile those two mental films, those seemingly polar opposite men.

The assassin and the animated big brother.

The convicted killer and the charming buddy.

Early on Wednesday morning, Massachusetts State Corrections officials say Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell, hanging himself with his bed sheet. It was just a few days after a jury declared Hernandez not guilty of killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in a drive-by shooting in 2012, though Hernandez was still set to spend the rest of his life in prison for his conviction in the Lloyd case.

I covered the Patriots for almost a decade; in 2010, I was with the Boston Globe when the Patriots drafted Hernandez in the fourth round of the draft. Hernandez’s NFL career was short – he played three seasons before his arrest – but I was there for it all.

As a reporter, I wasn’t close to Hernandez, but really no one was. He spent little to no time with his New England teammates outside of the team facility, opting to flee to his hometown of Bristol, Conn., a two-plus hour drive to the west, whenever he could.

When he was drafted, it was clear that Hernandez was immature. He was 20 at the time, one of the youngest players ever drafted into the NFL. But still, he had significant question marks that caused him to fall in the draft: multiple failed drug tests with the Florida Gators, the nightclub bouncer he allegedly punched in the head, a shooting outside of a Gainesville, Fla., nightclub he was tied to but never charged in.

But his talent was undeniable, and the Patriots felt like they’d gotten a bargain, snagging a first-round talent with a fourth-round pick.

Hernandez could be moody, and in public anyway, he certainly wasn’t like up-for-anything party boy Rob Gronkowski, his draft classmate and fellow tight end. In 2012, after Gronkowski had appeared on the cover of ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in nothing but giant Hulk hands and a smile, one of his many adventures that led to many of us calling it the “Summer of Gronk,” Hernandez was asked how he spent his free time and quipped, “I had my own kind of fun.”

As it turns out, that was just a few weeks after Furtado and Abreu died. Hernandez may not have been their killer, but there seems no doubt he was present when they were shot.

In August that year, at the Patriots’ huge annual fundraiser in the closing days of training camp, the team announced a contract extension for Hernandez, rewarding him and ensuring he and Gronkowski would be playing together for years to come.

