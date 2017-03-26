Hansen's late goal lifts Crew over Timbers 3-2

Columbus Crew defender Nicolai Naess heads the ball next to Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Niko Hansen scored in his MLS debut, Ola Kamara got a goal in his third consecutive game and the Columbus Crew beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Hansen, the ninth pick in the 2017 SuperDraft, came on in the 60th minute for Justin Meram and gave Columbus (2-1-1) a 3-2 lead with his first goal in the 84th minute. Kamara, charging to the top of the 6-yard box, played a perfect cross by Harrison Afful from the right wing. Jake Gleeson made a diving stop, but Hansen put away the rebound.

Dairon Asprilla put the Timbers (3-1-0) in front in the opening minutes. Kamara's header off a corner kick by Federico Higuain was deflected and Meram tapped it in from point-blank range before Kamara made it 2-1 in the 19th. Higuain dropped an arcing pass from beyond midfield to the left corner of the box, where Kamara chipped a half-volley over Gleeson and into the far corner of the net.

Portland's Fanendo Adi made it 2-2 during first-half stoppage time, his 45th career regular season goa. That tied John Bain for most in franchise history.

The Timbers are 1-12-6 in their last 19 road games.