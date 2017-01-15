Juventus' lead cut to 1 point after 2-1 loss at Fiorentina

Empoli's Alain Laurini, background, jumps to reach the ball as in action with Sampdoria's Luis Fernando Muriel during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Empoli at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) -- Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa got his tactics spot on as he steered his side to a 2-1 win over Juventus, which saw the Serie A leader's advantage slashed to only one point on Sunday.

Juventus had been seven points clear of second-placed Roma after beating the Giallorossi 1-0 on Dec. 17 and was seemingly on an unstoppable march to a record sixth straight Serie A title.

It has played a match less than most other teams due to the Italian Super Cup, which it lost on penalties to AC Milan.

Juventus has conceded 16 goals in 19 league matches this campaign. It conceded just 20 in the whole of last season.

Fiorentina dominated from the start, with the players winning all their individual battles and imposing themselves physically on their opponents.

Juventus was given an early warning when Matias Vecino, who had already seen an effort saved by Gianluigi Buffon, hit the left post in the 10th minute.

Buffon also had to make another fine stop to deny Federico Chiesa, before Fiorentina took the deserved lead in the 37th as Nikola Kalinic latched onto Federico Bernardeschi's through ball and slotted into the far bottom corner from a tight angle.

Fiorentina doubled its lead 10 minutes into the second half as a throw-in found Milan Badelj 30 yards (meters) out and he launched the ball toward Chiesa who attempted to meet it with an acrobatic effort as it bounced in. It was unclear whether Chiesa got a touch or not but his movement was enough to confuse Buffon.

The league's official website, which had initially awarded the goal to Chiesa, later credited it to Badelj.

Juventus reduced the gap three minutes later when Sami Khedira floated in a cross from the left and it came off opponents Stefano Sturaro and Maximiliano Olivera. Gonzalo Higuain was on hand to slot it home.

Juventus almost leveled in the 80th but Higuain's header was stopped by the legs of Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu and Giorgi Chiellini's attempt from the rebound was blocked before the ball was finally cleared.

Paulo Dybala also blazed over the bar from a good position minutes from time.

It was only Fiorentina's second home win over Juventus since 1998.

Here's a look at other Serie A games on Sunday:

---

NAPOLI 3, PESCARA 1

With Diego Maradona in Naples to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his side's first title win, Marek Hamsik closed in on the Napoli great's goal scoring record.

Hamsik netted his eighth goal in all competitions this season and the Slovakia international needs just nine more to equal Maradona's record of 115 goals for Napoli.

Maradona is still revered in Naples after leading the team to its only two league titles in 1987 and 1990 and that was evident when he was greeted by more than 100 fans upon his arrival in the city on Saturday night.

Napoli struggled to get past a well-organized Pescara side in the first half but broke the deadlock immediately after halftime as Lorenzo Tonelli headed in a free kick.

It was the defender's second goal in as many matches after sitting on the bench for the first half of the season.

Napoli doubled its lead less than two minutes later as Hamsik volleyed in a brilliant chipped pass from Piotr Zielinski.

The home side was in full control and had chances to extend its advantage as Jose Callejon carved out space for himself before firing narrowly wide and Jorginho saw his effort tipped onto the bar by Pescara goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri.

Dries Mertens got Napoli's third five minutes from time following a one-two with Allan.

Pescara netted a late consolation as Gianluca Caprari converted a penalty in stoppage time after Elseid Hysaj fouled Alexandru Mitrita.

Napoli moved four points behind Juventus and is three points below second-placed Roma.

---

UDINESE 0, ROMA 1

Roma recorded another slender win to move to within a point of Juventus.

It was Roma's third 1-0 win in its past four victories.

Radja Nainggolan scored the only goal, in the 12th minute, volleying Kevin Strootman's ball over the top into the bottom left corner.

Edin Dzeko should have extended Roma's lead six minutes later but he blazed his spot kick over the bar after Marco Davide Faraoni had been penalized for handball.

Dzeko also could have sealed the match 10 minutes from time but he headed wide from close range.

Francesco Totti came off the bench shortly after the hour, making it a 25th consecutive year that he has played in Serie A.

