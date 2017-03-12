Hampton women upset Bethune-Cookman 52-49 to win MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jephany Brown and Mikayla Sayle scored 10 points each and third-seeded Hampton upset No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Bethune-Cookman 52-49 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates (20-12), who finished third in MEAC standings with an 11-5 record and lost by nine points to Bethune-Cookman during the regular season, are going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 and the ninth time overall. It is coach David Six's sixth MEAC Tournament championship, the first five coming consecutively from 2010-14.

Sayle added eight rebounds and Brown seven rebounds and five steals. Hampton made 15 steals and turned 23 turnovers into 24 points. Monnazjea Finney-Smith made three 3-pointers for her nine points while DeJane James dished five assists for Hampton, which has won six straight games.

Taylor Houston scored 10 points, Ashanti Hunt had eight points and 10 rebounds and Kailyn Williams 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10), who were 15-1 in winning the regular-season crown and had won 12 straight.