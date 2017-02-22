Hamilton leaves Rangers' camp to have his left knee examined

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Josh Hamilton has left the Texas Rangers' spring training camp to have his reconstructed left knee examined after he experienced pain.

The 2010 AL MVP, at spring training with a minor league contract, felt discomfort in the knee during the Rangers' first full-squad spring training workout Tuesday. The 35-year-old went to Houston to be examined by Dr. Walt Lowe, who performed Hamilton's season-ending surgery last June. Hamilton has had 10 knee operations.

Hamilton has not played in the major leagues since 2015, when he hit .253 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 50 games. He appeared in one game last year for Double-A Frisco, on April 30.

Hamilton has a $24 million salary this year, and the Angels pay the Rangers $22 million to cover most of it.