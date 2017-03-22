Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol extends contract by 2 years

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -- Bundesliga side Hamburger SV has extended coach Markus Gisdol's contract by two years to 2019.

The relegation-threatened club says Gisdol's new deal is valid for both the top divisions.

The 47-year-old Gisdol took over from the sacked Bruno Labbadia when Hamburg was bottom last September. The club is still involved in a fight for survival but is on an upward swing after several encouraging performances.

The side has only lost to Bayern Munich in its last seven league games, with four victories in that time.

Hamburg, the only remaining founding member of the Bundesliga never relegated, is 16th in the relegation play-off place with nine games of the season remaining. Four teams - Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Werder Bremen and Mainz - are just two points clear.

Gisdol previously coached Hoffenheim.