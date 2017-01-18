Hall of Fame 2017: The five biggest storylines heading into results day

The day is upon. Results for this year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame vote will be announced at 6 p.m. ET and, if you watch this show every year, you know there will be shortage of news, opinions and grandstanding.

Nobody does the Hall of Fame quite like baseball, where the day results are announced is damn near as contentious and dramatic as the actual presidential Election Day. Baseball’s Hall of Fame day comes with big helpings of outrage and hand-wringing. It’s a given at this point.

Results at 6 p.m. Outrage at 6:05 p.m. Set your watch by it.

There have been a lot of storylines zooming around these past few months, from whether this is finally the year Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell get in, to how the players linked to steroids will fare. Then there are the interesting new names on the ballot, among them: Vladimir Guerrero, Ivan Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez and Jorge Posada.

Ahead of the results announcement (which you watch live on MLB Network), we’re looking at some of the major storylines and giving our best insight/analysis about how they’ll be wrapped up by the time the cameras turn off.

Tim Raines looks like a Hall of Fame lock in his 10th and final year on the ballot. (Getty Images) More

1. So let’s get right to it: Who’s getting in?

At this point, it seems like a pretty good bet that Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are finally get in. It would be a surprise if neither gets the necessary 75 percent of the vote. According to the Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker run by the great Ryan Thibodaux, which collects all the ballots made public by voters, Raines is at 88.5 percent with a bit more than 50 percent of the ballots being counted (at the time of this writing). Bagwell, meanwhile, is at 88.1 percent. Both of those numbers will come down, inevitably, but even if they drop 10 percent, both would still get in.

Trevor Hoffman earned 67.3 percent last year and is polling higher, at 73 percent. At this point the question with Hoffman is more about when he’ll get in, not if. He could get in this year, as ballot trends in the past say that relief pitchers have done better on private ballots. Still, he’s totally on the bubble. His case, like a few more we’ll talk about below, could come down to just a couple of votes.

Vladimir Guerrero is on the bubble. (Getty Images) More

2. What about the first-year guys?

Well, Manny Ramirez isn’t getting in, that’s for sure. Based on the public ballots, he’s already mathematically eliminated. But Pudge Rodriguez and Vlad Guerrero are right with Hoffman on the bubble. Their public ballot numbers show that every vote will matter. Vlad is at 71.7 percent and Pudge is slightly higher at 79.1.

It’s harder to factor in ballot trends with first-year players, so both could get in, both could miss out or one could get in. There’s actually some drama here.

If five players manage to get in — don’t bet on it necessarily, but it’s possible — it would be the biggest class elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America since the very first class in 1936, which featured Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson.

Barry Bonds is looking like he'll see a vast improvement this year. (Getty Images) More