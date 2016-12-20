Grizzlies seeking old rhythm as Celtics visit

There was much rejoicing when the Memphis Grizzlies learned Mike Conley would be returning earlier than anticipated from a back injury.

So far the results are frustrating for the Grizzlies, who have lost both games since Conley's return.

The Grizzlies get a chance to rebound from those disappointing home defeats Tuesday night when they host the Boston Celtics.

Memphis won seven of the nine games Conley missed with a lower back injury from Nov. 30-Dec 14. The point guard was supposed to be out for at least six weeks, but Conley beat those expectations and returned Friday.

The only downside was the result as Conley shot 2 of 7 in a 96-92 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Two nights later, Conley shot even worse, going 3 of 16, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, in an 82-73 setback against the Utah Jazz.

It marked the eighth time the Grizzlies were held under 90 points, and they gave themselves little opportunity Sunday by shooting 30.1 percent overall and 2 of 23 from long range.

"Our (offensive) execution is horrendous right now," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "We are just not taking pride in executing our offense with purpose."

While Conley had his worst shooting night of the season against Utah, Marc Gasol was 4 of 22 and is 10 of 40 from the field in the past two games.

"Our offense just can't be this bad," Fizdale said. "If you tell me that between my best two players we are going 7-for-38, I would tell you were lying. You can see that they are just out of rhythm with each other. Some of it was that Utah just got after us."

Besides Conley's early return, James Ennis came back Sunday from missing 14 games with a strained calf, and in a Dec. 13 loss in Cleveland, Vince Carter came back from a hip injury.

Those returns coincided with three losses in four games. In those losses, the Grizzlies (18-11) shot 35.9 percent, made 15.7 percent from 3-point range and averaged 83.6 points.

"We need to be better," Conley said. "I think it's just a matter of getting into a rhythm. I just need to be more patient and not try to get it all back in one or two games. Just try to understand I am coming off an injury and not try to bite off too much too early. With new faces coming in and out of the lineup, you have to establish the chemistry again. For 2 1/2 weeks, we had to play a whole different way."

The Celtics (15-12) lost three of four while Isaiah Thomas sat with a groin injury. The three losses were single-digit defeats to the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Thomas returned Friday, and the Celtics have two double-digit wins since. Boston followed up a 10-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets by scoring 37 points in the first quarter in a 105-95 win at Miami on Sunday.

Thomas scored 23 points but was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul after elbowing and bloodying Justise Winslow with three minutes left.

"I'm happy we won, but I'm disappointed I got kicked out," Thomas said. "There was no reason for that"

The Celtics forced 23 turnovers but allowed a double-digit lead to dwindle to 97-93. Then Boston closed it out with an 8-2 run and improved to 9-7 on the road.

Al Horford totaled 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He helped the Celtics finish off the Heat with two big hoops in the final two minutes after Thomas was ejected.

"It was very brief, but, yeah, at least we didn't blow the game," Horford said. "That could have been bad. We played too well all night."

Boston is one of six teams with at least nine road wins, and the Celtics have played 16 of their first 27 on the road.

"It's part of it," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "You've got to play 41 road games. We're playing a lot of ours early."

Memphis is 6-3 in the past nine meetings and has won its past four home games against the Celtis. On Jan. 10 in Memphis, Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 101-98 Grizzlies win over Boston. Thomas scored 35 for the Celtics, who opened the game with a 19-4 lead and took a 21-point lead before wilting.