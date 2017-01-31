Greiss extended; goalies talk pants; Ducks' consistency (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Jersey Fouls More

• When you’re the biggest Zamboni fan of them all. [Jersey Fouls]

• John Tortorella believes that NHL legends should serve as the All-Star Game head coaches. Agree? [Columbus Dispatch]

• The New York Islanders have rewarded goaltender Thomas Greiss with a three-year, $10 million extension. [Newsday]

• The Islanders need to settle their arena issues immediately. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• NHL goaltenders give their thoughts on the new pants for netminders. [NY Times]

• Despite the struggles of the Arizona Coyotes, goaltender Mike Smith hasn’t thought about waiving his no-trade clause. [Arizona Republic]

• The Detroit Red Wings face an uphill climb to keep their playoff streak alive. [Detroit News]

• What should the Ottawa Senators do about their goaltending for the future? [The 6th Sens]

• It’s going to be a busy next two-plus months for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have 35 games in the next 69 days. [TSN]

• There were some pretty solid selfies taken during NHL All-Star Weekend. [Kings]

• How the NHL dropped the ball with the All-Star Celebrity Game on Sunday. [Puck Junk]

• Remembering that time the Kenora Thistles owned the Stanley Cup. [Sportsnet]

• Audience expansion is vital for future growth of the CWHL and NHWL. [Fanrag Sports]

• Why Zdeno Chara should have been on the NHL 100 list. [WEEI]

• Colorado Avalanche prospect A.J. Greer is a good dude who uses plenty of his time to helping sick kids. [Rivard Report]

• Consistency will be key for the Anaheim Ducks in the second half. [OC Register]

• Finally, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about Nico Hischier between now and June. Here’s one reason why: