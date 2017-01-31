Greiss extended; goalies talk pants; Ducks' consistency (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• When you’re the biggest Zamboni fan of them all. [Jersey Fouls]
• John Tortorella believes that NHL legends should serve as the All-Star Game head coaches. Agree? [Columbus Dispatch]
• The New York Islanders have rewarded goaltender Thomas Greiss with a three-year, $10 million extension. [Newsday]
• The Islanders need to settle their arena issues immediately. [Lighthouse Hockey]
• NHL goaltenders give their thoughts on the new pants for netminders. [NY Times]
• Despite the struggles of the Arizona Coyotes, goaltender Mike Smith hasn’t thought about waiving his no-trade clause. [Arizona Republic]
• The Detroit Red Wings face an uphill climb to keep their playoff streak alive. [Detroit News]
• What should the Ottawa Senators do about their goaltending for the future? [The 6th Sens]
• It’s going to be a busy next two-plus months for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have 35 games in the next 69 days. [TSN]
• There were some pretty solid selfies taken during NHL All-Star Weekend. [Kings]
• How the NHL dropped the ball with the All-Star Celebrity Game on Sunday. [Puck Junk]
• Remembering that time the Kenora Thistles owned the Stanley Cup. [Sportsnet]
• Audience expansion is vital for future growth of the CWHL and NHWL. [Fanrag Sports]
• Why Zdeno Chara should have been on the NHL 100 list. [WEEI]
• Colorado Avalanche prospect A.J. Greer is a good dude who uses plenty of his time to helping sick kids. [Rivard Report]
• Consistency will be key for the Anaheim Ducks in the second half. [OC Register]
• Finally, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about Nico Hischier between now and June. Here’s one reason why:
