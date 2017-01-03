Gregg Popovich gave a touching gift to the late Craig Sager's son

The San Antonio Spurs were scheduled to be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20, but head coach Gregg Popovich still flew to Atlanta that day to attend the memorial services for legendary broadcaster Craig Sager, Pop’s longtime on-air foil and close friend. Pop’s never really been given to flashy dressing, but he honored the deceased’s request that attendees wear their most colorful clothes by finishing off his formal wear with a paisley-print tie to the ceremony:

Gregg Popovich flew to Marietta, Ga., to be at Craig Sager’s memorial service this morning. The Spurs play in Houston tonight. pic.twitter.com/K01KHD9Uf2 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) December 20, 2016





Popovich returned to Georgia this weekend, as the Spurs came to town to play the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. When he did, he wore a familiar garment:

Gregg Popovich pats Tony Parker’s head as he comes to the bench during the second half of Spurs-Hawks on Jan. 1, 2017. (AP) More

… that would later become a touching gift for Sager’s son, Craig II:

Didn't have time to see him at the funeral but met up after last night's game. He brought the tie he wore to the funeral w/ him to give me???????? pic.twitter.com/4OKYwCVVdZ — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2017





The Spurs lost in Atlanta, 114-112, as Kawhi Leonard’s attempt at an overtime game-winner rimmed in and out. But clearly, after the loss, Pop had something much more important on his mind.

