Greg Cosell's Playoffs Preview: The Falcons will test Seahawks' D without Earl Thomas

This week we’re going to look closely at potential matchups and strategic elements in each of the four divisional round games.
We’ll start with the Saturday games, which feature some interesting coaching options and some exploitable matchup situations:
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT ATLANTA FALCONS
The first meeting was interesting because these coaching staffs know each other so well. Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s previous job was as the Seahawks defensive coordinator. As such, he runs a very similar defense to what the Seahawks use (a lot of “Cover 3” zone as a foundation, with three defensive backs each responsible for a deep third of the field), and the Seahawks understand how to beat it.
In the first meeting, a 26-24 Seahawks win in Week 6, the Seahawks had one of the best game-plan approaches I’ve ever seen from them in regards to breaking down a defense with formation and pass game concepts. I don’t know if it was because they were playing a carbon-copy defense to their own, but that’s a logical conclusion.
Here’s an example. The Falcons were in “Cover 3” zone, and the Seahawks ran a seam-wheel concept. C.J. Spiller ran the wheel route, Jimmy Graham was on the seam. It’s a tough combination for a “Cover 3” defense. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell ran with the wheel, and cornerback Brian Poole was responsible for Graham because he was the widest vertical route. The concept cleared the picture immediately for Russell Wilson, who hit Graham on an easy seam throw for 25 yards. You have to imagine the Seahawks have plays ready to attack the Falcons’ tendencies, which they know well.
We also have to look at last week’s wild-card game and how the Seahawks attacked the Detroit Lions. In this game, they didn’t ask Wilson to do much. They decided the run game would be their foundation, particularly from the I-formation. They ran a lot of concepts out of the I-formation, and a lot came out of formations with a slot to the boundary and closed to the field (no receivers on the wide side). Here’s a 26-yard run by Thomas Rawls out of a straight I-formation. It showed the importance of back-side contain discipline vs. Rawls, as well as how well Rawls ran with good vision and just enough patience last week.
A very important part of this game is what the Seahawks’ staff decides will be their philosophical approach on offense. Do they believe they have to put up 27 or 30 points to beat a Falcons team that can score? Or can they win a 20-17 type game leaning on their defense? Either way they’ll run the ball, but if you feel you need to score a lot of points, it’s doubtful you’d have the run game be the foundation of your offense. That worked against the Lions last week, because they were at home and the Lions weren’t going to score much. It might be a different approach against Atlanta.
Another factor in this game is if the Falcons can exploit the absence of safety Earl Thomas in the Seahawks defense. I know from talking to Quinn how much respect he has for Thomas. Without him, we’ve seen the Seahawks become vulnerable to big plays.
Here is one from the Cardinals game in Week 16. Arizona ran a post-cross combination, with John Brown from the inside running the deep crosser and J.J. Nelson running the deep post. You see single-high safety Steven Terrell sitting too low with his eyes on Brown and the crossing route. That left Jeremy Lane man-to-man on Nelson with no deep help, and Nelson ran by him for an 80-yard touchdown. That likely doesn’t happen with Thomas on the field. It would be surprising if the Falcons don’t use Julio Jones to test Seattle’s free safety deep.
Last week the Lions didn’t really take advantage of Thomas’ absence; they’re not the type of offense that attacks deep like that. The Falcons are exactly the kind of offense that will challenge a defense downfield, and they will test the back end of Seattle’s defense.
HOUSTON TEXANS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
There’s very little to take out of the first meeting between the teams. The Patriots had Jacoby Brissett, not Tom Brady, at quarterback. I think the Texans went in thinking the Patriots wouldn’t score too much, so they had a fairly conservative game plan. Not much will carry over from that Week 3 game to this one.
There are areas to study for this game, however. Let’s start with the Texans’ offense. Presumably, Houston will feel it has to score plenty of points to win. It’s hard to imagine they feel they can win a 13-10 type game. That’s very unlikely against New England’s offense. The Texans don’t run the ball well enough to have that as a foundation of their offense this week, especially on first down. In Lamar Miller’s last five games, he has rushed 62 times on first down and averaged less than 3 yards per carry.
We saw a play last week the Texans could use. It’s a version of bang play action, with tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz running a crossing route against man coverage from a line-of-scrimmage tight end alignment. It went for 17 yards. This is a staple pass-game concept and you’ll see it again Saturday, even though the Patriots are more likely to run zone defense on first down. Houston will need to have success passing on first down.
It’s also interesting to watch if the Texans use six offensive linemen to protect quarterback Brock Osweiler. Osweiler is bothered by pressure and this season the Texans used an extra lineman often for protection, but they didn’t do that last week. They ran only a few snaps with a sixth offensive lineman and that was in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Maybe that was a philosophical change.
On the other side of the ball, one matchup stands out for me and that’s Patriots running back James White against Texans middle linebacker Benardrick McKinney in the passing game. The Texans use plenty of man coverage. And McKinney struggled in coverage against running backs. The most notable example was a 75-yard touchdown by Oakland Raiders back Jalen Richard in the regular-season game at Mexico City.
The Patriots are good at isolating a weakness and getting a matchup they want. James is really good against linebackers and the Patriots use him in multiple ways. Here’s a 61-yard catch he had on a quick slant lining up wide against Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley in Week 14.
The Patriots will look back at the entire season of game film from the Texans, as playoff teams do. They’re going to see that McKinney struggles to cover running backs. And you’d figure they’ll try to take advantage of that.
– – – – – – –
NFL analyst and NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell watches as much NFL game film as anyone. Throughout the season, Cosell will join Shutdown Corner to share his observations on the teams, schemes and personnel from around the league.
2.9k