Greg Cosell's Playoffs Preview: The Falcons will test Seahawks' D without Earl Thomas

This week we’re going to look closely at potential matchups and strategic elements in each of the four divisional round games.

We’ll start with the Saturday games, which feature some interesting coaching options and some exploitable matchup situations:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT ATLANTA FALCONS

The first meeting was interesting because these coaching staffs know each other so well. Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s previous job was as the Seahawks defensive coordinator. As such, he runs a very similar defense to what the Seahawks use (a lot of “Cover 3” zone as a foundation, with three defensive backs each responsible for a deep third of the field), and the Seahawks understand how to beat it.

In the first meeting, a 26-24 Seahawks win in Week 6, the Seahawks had one of the best game-plan approaches I’ve ever seen from them in regards to breaking down a defense with formation and pass game concepts. I don’t know if it was because they were playing a carbon-copy defense to their own, but that’s a logical conclusion.

Here’s an example. The Falcons were in “Cover 3” zone, and the Seahawks ran a seam-wheel concept. C.J. Spiller ran the wheel route, Jimmy Graham was on the seam. It’s a tough combination for a “Cover 3” defense. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell ran with the wheel, and cornerback Brian Poole was responsible for Graham because he was the widest vertical route. The concept cleared the picture immediately for Russell Wilson, who hit Graham on an easy seam throw for 25 yards. You have to imagine the Seahawks have plays ready to attack the Falcons’ tendencies, which they know well.

We also have to look at last week’s wild-card game and how the Seahawks attacked the Detroit Lions. In this game, they didn’t ask Wilson to do much. They decided the run game would be their foundation, particularly from the I-formation. They ran a lot of concepts out of the I-formation, and a lot came out of formations with a slot to the boundary and closed to the field (no receivers on the wide side). Here’s a 26-yard run by Thomas Rawls out of a straight I-formation. It showed the importance of back-side contain discipline vs. Rawls, as well as how well Rawls ran with good vision and just enough patience last week.

