Greg Cosell's Playoffs Preview: How the Chiefs might match up against Le'Veon Bell

We have looked at the matchups and potential coaching decisions in the two NFL divisional playoff games on Saturday.
Now let’s look at the two matchups on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Sometimes you can use information from a previous meeting between two teams. I don’t think there’s much from the first meeting between these teams that applies for Sunday. The Steelers blew out the Chiefs 43-14 early in the season. A lot of the Chiefs’ personnel has changed. And that game was 22-0 very quickly; not a lot that happened in the final three quarters resembled what we’ll see Sunday. Not much from the first game that will carry over.
There is one matchup element in this game I find fascinating, and that’s how the Steelers decide to utilize their personnel to run the ball with Le’Veon Bell.
There’s an interesting split with the Chiefs’ defense. Kansas City is much better defending the run out of their base defense. The Chiefs allowed 3.7 yards per rush out of their base 3-4 defense, 4.2 yards per rush out of nickel, and 5.5 yards out of dime.
That makes the Steelers’ offensive plan pretty interesting. Last week, when Bell was so good against the Dolphins, Pittsburgh used a sixth offensive lineman on many plays. On Pittsburgh’s third possession, Bell ran all 10 plays, for 83 yards. Pittsburgh used a sixth offensive lineman on seven of those plays. It was a statement drive, lining up often with six offensive linemen and two tight ends and daring the Dolphins to stop them. They could not.
Here’s a 26-yard run by Bell, a one-back counter run out of six offensive linemen personnel, with two tight ends as well. The Steelers used six offensive linemen as a foundation through the game and won physically up front.
However, if the Steelers use multiple tight ends and/or a sixth offensive lineman on Sunday, that ensures the Chiefs will be in their base 3-4, which is their best run defense. Do the Steelers want to run what’s working best for them, or do something that puts a less effective run defense on the field?
The Steelers have good options either way. Part of Bell being a fantastic running back is he’s versatile. He is effective with any type of run play that is called, and the Steelers can run the ball well out of any formation. Here’s Bell’s 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It’s out of “11” personnel (one back, one tight end). The run was shotgun power, with right guard David DeCastro pulling to block end Andre Branch. Notice that because the Steelers spread the field, Bell was running against a six-man box. Bell showed great patience and vision to work off DeCastro’s block, then cut back inside off the second-level block of tight end David Johnson on linebacker Kiko Alonso. Bell’s initial cut outside influenced safety Baccari Rambo, who should have been in the hole to make a play.
That play shows the Steelers can choose to spread it out and run with Bell. They know they can be effective doing that, and they know the Chiefs are not as good defending the run in dime and nickel defense. But will the Steelers want to use heavy packages after having great success with them last week? It’s an important strategic element to keep an eye on Sunday.
GREEN BAY PACKERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS
Earlier this week I took a long look at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the issues he presents to the Cowboys. One point from that post I’d like to reiterate: When these teams met in the regular season, the Cowboys generally rushed only three on third downs, with six defensive backs in coverage and two linebackers taking away underneath crossing routes and watching Rodgers if he escaped the pocket. That doesn’t mean they’ll do the same thing this time, but it’s an interesting chess match to watch.
The Packers defense obviously has some challenges. The Cowboys’ foundation is the running game, and there aren’t too many changes to what they do. They’ve incorporated more bootleg action with quarterback Dak Prescott lately (you’ll definitely see some of that Sunday), but their foundation is Ezekiel Elliott and the run game.
Dallas is very effective running out of “12” personnel with one back and two tight ends. Elliott, who had a big game against the Packers in Week 6, had 72 yards on 10 carries out of “12” personnel in the first meeting. Here’s a 25-yard run from the first meeting. It shows Elliott’s vision and speed. His downhill path drew Morgan Burnett (42) and cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) into the box, then Elliott bounced it outside of them.
One questions is how the Packers will match up with Dez Bryant. Last week they used Gunter as a matchup corner on New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the first time they had done that; Gunter is usually the right cornerback. Gunter had a couple of good plays but was overmatched on others. On the Giants’ second possession Beckham ran right by Gunter twice. Here’s a look at the second one. Even though Beckham dropped it, the Packers have to take a look back at last week’s film and be a little worried about Gunter vs. Bryant.
The Packers also have to worry about slot receiver Cole Beasley, who played well in the first meeting against Green Bay. My guess is they’ll match up Micah Hyde to Beasley. Last week Hyde matched up with Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, who generally lines up in the slot.
One thing the Packers did to contain Beckham and the Giants’ pass game was play with split safeties. That won’t work against Dallas in normal down-and-distance situations. The Cowboys’ running game is too good to have two safeties deep. The Packers’ game plan has to change. So the question becomes, how the Packers deal with Bryant and Elliott? It’s a tough one to answer.
