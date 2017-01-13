Greg Cosell's Playoffs Preview: How the Chiefs might match up against Le'Veon Bell

We have looked at the matchups and potential coaching decisions in the two NFL divisional playoff games on Saturday.

Now let’s look at the two matchups on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Sometimes you can use information from a previous meeting between two teams. I don’t think there’s much from the first meeting between these teams that applies for Sunday. The Steelers blew out the Chiefs 43-14 early in the season. A lot of the Chiefs’ personnel has changed. And that game was 22-0 very quickly; not a lot that happened in the final three quarters resembled what we’ll see Sunday. Not much from the first game that will carry over.

There is one matchup element in this game I find fascinating, and that’s how the Steelers decide to utilize their personnel to run the ball with Le’Veon Bell.

There’s an interesting split with the Chiefs’ defense. Kansas City is much better defending the run out of their base defense. The Chiefs allowed 3.7 yards per rush out of their base 3-4 defense, 4.2 yards per rush out of nickel, and 5.5 yards out of dime.

That makes the Steelers’ offensive plan pretty interesting. Last week, when Bell was so good against the Dolphins, Pittsburgh used a sixth offensive lineman on many plays. On Pittsburgh’s third possession, Bell ran all 10 plays, for 83 yards. Pittsburgh used a sixth offensive lineman on seven of those plays. It was a statement drive, lining up often with six offensive linemen and two tight ends and daring the Dolphins to stop them. They could not.

Here’s a 26-yard run by Bell, a one-back counter run out of six offensive linemen personnel, with two tight ends as well. The Steelers used six offensive linemen as a foundation through the game and won physically up front.

However, if the Steelers use multiple tight ends and/or a sixth offensive lineman on Sunday, that ensures the Chiefs will be in their base 3-4, which is their best run defense. Do the Steelers want to run what’s working best for them, or do something that puts a less effective run defense on the field?

The Steelers have good options either way. Part of Bell being a fantastic running back is he’s versatile. He is effective with any type of run play that is called, and the Steelers can run the ball well out of any formation. Here’s Bell’s 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It’s out of “11” personnel (one back, one tight end). The run was shotgun power, with right guard David DeCastro pulling to block end Andre Branch. Notice that because the Steelers spread the field, Bell was running against a six-man box. Bell showed great patience and vision to work off DeCastro’s block, then cut back inside off the second-level block of tight end David Johnson on linebacker Kiko Alonso. Bell’s initial cut outside influenced safety Baccari Rambo, who should have been in the hole to make a play.

