Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: Dalvin Cook has good NFL skills, but might not be a foundation back

You’ll see a lot of comparisons between now and the draft between LSU‘s Leonard Fournette and Florida State‘s Dalvin Cook, because they’re considered the top two backs in this year’s draft.

I wonder if that’s the wrong comparison. Perhaps the better comparison for Cook is Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey.

Cook isn’t an NFL foundation back, like Fournette is. He doesn’t possess the power needed to be a foundation back, in my opinion. That doesn’t mean Cook won’t be a good NFL player, I just don’t think he’s the type of back you run your offense through.

In a changing NFL, there’s a difference between a “foundation back” and a “primary back.” A foundation back is one an offense is built around. If the New York Jets with the sixth overall draft pick want a running back to be the focus of the offense with 350 carries because of their shaky quarterback play, Fournette is the choice. Think about high-volume backs like Ezekiel Elliott, or DeMarco Murray – they’re foundation backs. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles or New York Giants run a lot of “11” personnel (one back, one tight end, three receivers) and their primary backs will be on the field maybe 70 percent of the time with about 220 carries and 50 catches. That’s where Cook is better suited.

Cook is a very good player with good NFL traits. But he has to be in the right system with the right utilization. Cook’s best NFL comparison could be Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman had 227 carries and 54 catches last season (and was a fourth-round pick). Freeman can hit big plays in the running game and passing game. If Cook develops into a Freeman-type player, the team that drafts him should be very happy.

Just because I don’t think Cook is a foundation back like Fournette or Elliott doesn’t mean I don’t like him as a player. He has good skills and a lot of talent. Even if he’s a back who plays 60-70 percent of the snaps, which he’s best suited for, that has great value in today’s NFL.

In the right system he can be a good player.

Dalvin Cook is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Here’s what I see as Cook’s strengths and weaknesses:

STRENGTHS

Cook has shown the ability to create in confined space, and that’s key for any NFL runner. He’s a loose-hipped, change-of-direction runner with quick, active, live feet. He’s a slasher and a darter who has explosive short-area burst with subtle shiftiness, very good balance and body control with stop-and-start quickness.

On this 54-yard outside zone run against Miami, you can see his subtle shiftiness with the ability to work through traffic.

