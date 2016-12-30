Greg Cosell's Film Review: Travis Kelce having Gronk-like impact for Chiefs offense

The Kansas City Chiefs still appear to be figuring out all the ways they can use tight end Travis Kelce. It doesn’t seem like they’ve found anything he can’t do.

With Rob Gronkowski out for the season, Kelce currently has the title of best receiving tight end in the NFL. Kelce and Gronkowski are much different players physically – Kelce is more naturally athletic, while Gronkowski is bigger and more imposing physically – but they both are nightmares for defenses. And their teams know how to create problems for opponents through their versatility.

One similar way Kelce and Gronkowski impact defenses is they’re able to detach from the formation and play out wide. It’s very hard to match up against them on the perimeter.

Kelce has a wide array of skills, and I want to take an in-depth look into some of them. You’ll be seeing these things on display in the postseason, and on Sunday when the Chiefs try to keep their AFC West championship hopes alive by beating the San Diego Chargers.

Formation versatility

When Kelce splits out wide, you’ll see most teams cover him with a safety, or perhaps cornerback if they’re in zone coverage. When you have a tight end who can split wide like Kelce, it limits a defense’s options. If they play a cornerback out wide with Kelce, the cornerback will have a size disadvantage and then what does the defense do about covering receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jeremy Maclin?

The Chiefs often use two- and three-tight end sets. That usually causes defensive coordinators to keep their base defense on the field. But then the Chiefs break the huddle, spread it out and Kelce is split wide against that base defense. And he can win against safeties or cornerbacks. He’s really tough to cover when he’s isolated on the outside. That’s why you’ll see the Chiefs run a lot of 3×1 sets, with three receivers to one side and Kelce to the other.

What strikes me about these next two plays is they’re two different routes and Kelce won both against athletic safeties. On the first one, Kelce ran a quick slant against New York Jets safety Calvin Pryor and took a short pass for 42 yards.

On this play, Kelce beats Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a fade route. You can see from these two examples that he’s tough to prepare against. You can’t plan to take one thing away from him.

