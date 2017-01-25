Greg Cosell's Film Review: How Matt Ryan became an MVP favorite

There seems to be a perception that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan came out of nowhere this season. That’s not true.

Ryan has been a very good player since he came into the NFL. He’s a rhythm quarterback with good timing. He understands defenses. He has enough aggression and confidence to turn it loose and make tough throws that are demanded in the NFL. Last season he didn’t play quite as well, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been a good quarterback. He posted a passer rating of at least 89.6 every season from 2010-14. He led the NFL in completion percentage in 2012, and threw 32 touchdowns too. In his third season he had nine interceptions in 571 attempts. But because he had never reached a Super Bowl, people would say he’s a good player but he couldn’t win big games.

While Ryan has always been good, everything came together for him in this career season. Including that Super Bowl appearance.

What led to Ryan becoming an MVP favorite this season? The biggest difference might be his comfort with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and the scheme. Ryan, again, is a rhythm quarterback. He didn’t seem comfortable last season, his first with Shanahan. He played fast, not with the timing we’re used to seeing from him. His issues showed up in the red zone, where everything is magnified. It looks on film like everything has slowed down for him this season, in context of the offense.

The first thing to note is that the play-calling has been really good. That will help any quarterback. Here’s a look at a play from the Falcons’ divisional round win against the Seattle Seahawks. Tevin Coleman, Austin Hooper and Taylor Gabriel had a great route combination, with Gabriel running the skinny post, Hooper running into the flat from the slot and Coleman running a corner route from an offset backfield position. The Seahawks were in Cover 3 zone. Cornerback DeShawn Shead matched up with Gabriel, and that cleared the deep third for Coleman on his corner route. It’s a great concept because it sent two receivers into the same zone, and Coleman caught a 14-yard touchdown from Ryan.

