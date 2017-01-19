Greg Cosell's AFC championship preview: How can Steelers put heat on Tom Brady?

We’re down to four teams left in the playoffs, and it’s time to look at the possible matchups and strategic points to watch in each of the conference championship games.

Let’s start with the AFC championship game, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots:

PATRIOTS OFFENSE VS. STEELERS DEFENSE

You’ll hear people talk about concepts in football like, “You have to get pressure on the quarterback.” While that’s obviously true, the problem is it’s not easy to do.

Here’s a play from last week’s Houston Texans-New England Patriots playoff game. The Texans called a play that got a rusher clean to Tom Brady on third-and-10. Linebacker Brian Cushing looped behind Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus on a long stunt and got to the pocket unblocked. It’s hard in the NFL to get a free rush like that. But what happened? Julian Edelman presented his route quickly and Brady got rid of the ball for 26 yards, right before Cushing hit him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers know they need to get pressure on Brady this week. When Brady has had relatively quiet games the last calendar year – at the Denver Broncos in last season’s AFC championship game, at Denver this regular season, and against Houston last week – those defenses got pressure on him. When Brady is pressured, he isn’t as effective. That’s the truth for all quarterbacks.

The question for the Steelers is how to accomplish it. Especially against Brady, who gets rid of the ball fast, especially since the Patriots call a lot of three- and five-step drops for him.

The Texans got pressure last week on a few occasions, and it’s worth looking back at how they did it. The Texans showed multiple personnel looks out of all their fronts last week, and had success out of their staple five-across front with two three-techniques (a lineman aligned on the outside shoulder of the guard). They’d do this with Clowney (90) standing up in the three technique and Mercilus (59) head up on the center in a two-point stance. And on this play, with a three-man rush, Mercilus immediately beat center David Andrews. That forced Brady to move. Cushing (56), who was a free defender, ran down Brady for the sack.

