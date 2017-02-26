Greenwell sparks No. 13 Duke women 95-71 over Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Rebecca Greenwell scored 30 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, Lexie Brown added 19 points and the 13th-ranked Duke women closed out the regular season on an eight-game win streak, defeating North Carolina 95-71 on Sunday.

The Blue Devils opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, beginning with a Greenwell 3-pointer and ending on a Brown steal and fast-break layup.

Kyra Lambert scored 12 points and made 13 assists to notch her first career double-double, and Leaonna Odom added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Duke (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the Tar Heels (14-15, 3-13). The Blue Devils shot 56 percent for the game (40 of 71), made 8 of 16 tries from 3-point range and outrebounded North Carolina 42-22.

The win gave Duke its 18th 25-win season and the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. North Carolina is the 14th seed has a first-round game against 11th-seeded Pitt on Wednesday.

Paris Kea led North Carolina with 19 points, Jamie Cherry added 16 and Olivia Smith 15.