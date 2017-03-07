Green Bay women win third-straight Horizon League Tournament

DETROIT (AP) -- Allie LeClaire scored 19 points and had four steals, Jessica Lindstrom hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and top-seed Green Bay beat Detroit Mercy 64-52 on Tuesday to win its third consecutive Horizon League Tournament title.

Mehryn Kraker added 12 points for Green Bay (27-5), which has won 19-straight regular season conference championships and earned an automatic bid to its 17th NCAA Tournament.

LeCLaire made a layup and Lindstrom hit a 3 and then 1 of 2 free throws to make it 6-0 about two minutes in and the Phoenix never trailed. Lindstrom added two more 3-pointers during a 12-2 run that extended the lead to 13 points with 3:54 left in the second quarter and Green Bay took a 32-21 lead into the break. No. 3 seed Detroit trimmed its deficit to 53-48 with three minutes to play after a 3-point play by Haleigh Ristovski, but LeClaire answered with a layup and Sam Terry hit a 3 to spark a 9-1 run and Green Bay led by double figures the rest of the way.

Rosanna Reynolds scored 25 points and Ristovski added 11 for Detroit (18-14). The Titans shot just 28 percent in the first half, including 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter.