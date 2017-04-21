The Green Bay Packers Super Bowl window is on edge

Packers’ fans have found themselves becoming more and more disappointed every year since 2010 when they last won the Super Bowl. Since then, they have continued their dominance of getting to the playoffs and looking like a Super Bowl team that has not been able to get over that hump.

Pretty much all of the losses the Packers have endured since 2010 have been heartbreakers. In 2011, the Packers were 15-1 and lost to the Giants because of their inability to protect Aaron Rodgers. 2012 and 2013 they lost at the hands of Colin Kaepernick.

2014 was the most inexplicable loss of all time in the “Bostick” game where there was a botched onside kick. 2015 was probably the only year the Packers fans were not expecting a lot because of how the whole season had gone after Jordy Nelson was lost for the season.

Lastly, 2016 the Packers couldn’t cover any wide receiver the Falcons put on the field. What does this all mean?

Packer fans are probably finding themselves questioning whether they can expect to see more of this or if the Packers will get over the hump

Here are some reasons why and why not the Packers’ Super Bowl window is closing:

Reasons why:

Packers fans have to know that Aaron Rodgers is not getting any younger. Furthermore, they must realize that another Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers transition is unlikely to happen. NFL teams almost never get 20 years of an elite quarterback and there is almost zero chance they get a third. The Packers probably have seven years left of Aaron Rodgers and no one can predict health or deterioration.

Another reason Packers fans have reason to worry is because the lack of talent the Packers management has put around Aaron Rodgers. They are not willing to spend any money in free agency to get a player who could fill a weakness. The Packers pass defense is awful and once again Ted Thompson and Mark Murphy chose to make zero moves at outside linebacker or cornerback in free agency. When one area of weakness gets stronger another area becomes very weak. It is cyclical because they choose to “draft and develop” instead of filling gaps in free agency.

If the Packers want to make sure this window stays open for a while they need to either, build around Rodgers in free agency or need some of their early draft picks to become stars.

Reason why not

The best thing Packers fans have heard from Aaron Rodgers is that he is taking great measures to ensure his body is in peak condition. He watches what he eats and is consistently staying in shape. He has said that he hopes to play into his early to mid 40’s and at an elite level. This has to be music to the organization and fans’ ears. If Rodgers can continue to play at this elite level, Packers fans will get to have their own, and arguably more talented, Tom Brady.

As stated in the why the Packers window is in the closing section, the Packers always seem to have a weak spot that kills them because of their offseason philosophy. Fortunately, the NFL is a quarterback league. Any team with an elite quarterback has a chance of getting to and winning the super bowl. Guys like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck are able to hide their respective team’s weakness’ by putting up a ton of points. Luckily, Green Bay has arguably the most talented quarterback to ever play the game which should give them plenty of reason to be optimistic about the near future.

Ultimately, the clear factor on if the Packers do return to the Super Bowl all comes down to the healthiness and Packers organization willingness to help Aaron Rodgers. If they continue to refuse to make moves in the offseason, fans can expect the cycle of one position being the glaring factor in playoff disappointments.

