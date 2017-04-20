The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks to open the season

The official NFL schedule for the 2017 season will be released in full tonight.

According to a variety of sources, the Packers will open the year at home against Seattle.

There is no surprise that this was leaked as many of the games are getting leaked by the minute today.

ESPN broke the story earlier that the season will begin with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers and Seahawks game will be a good one giving the past matchups between the two teams. Packers’ fans can all remember the miraculous collapse in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle in 2015

The Packers defeated them last year, however, 38-10. Aaron Rodgers was brilliant posting a passer rating of 150.8.

Green Bay finished the year with a loss in the NFC Championship game to Atlanta. As for Seattle, they also lost to Atlanta, but in one round earlier.

The rest of the opponents for the Packers are known, but the dates are not.

Their home games will be against Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Seattle.

They will travel to Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas.

Week 1: vs Seattle

*cover32 Packers will breakdown all the games as they are released tonight.

