The Green Bay Packers full 2017 regular season schedule has leaked

While many football fans are patiently waiting for their favorite team’s schedule to be released, Packers’ fan can wait no more
First reported by Marques Eversoll of The Fan 1075, the Packers schedule looks anything from easy.
Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 5: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: Bye Week
Week 9: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 10: at Chicago Bears
Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
Week 15: at Carolina Panthers
Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 17: at Detroit Lions
