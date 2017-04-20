The Green Bay Packers full 2017 regular season schedule has leaked

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While many football fans are patiently waiting for their favorite team’s schedule to be released, Packers’ fan can wait no more

First reported by Marques Eversoll of The Fan 1075, the Packers schedule looks anything from easy.

Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 5: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 10: at Chicago Bears

Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: at Detroit Lions

–– Bobby Burack covers the Green Bay Packers and is the Managing Editor for cover32 Packers. Connect and follow on Twitter @bburack16.

