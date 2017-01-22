Grayson Allen suffers gruesome finger injury against Miami (Video)

Duke’s Grayson Allen got beat up pretty good in the first half against Miami. First he got smacked in the face going up for a rebound, and was bleeding from the side of his right eye.

Then, on the final play of the half, Allen fouled a Miami player going for another rebound. This time, he immediately coiled over in pain, clutching his left hand:

Grayson Allen injures his hand just before the first half comes to a close pic.twitter.com/DnQROiMiee — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) January 22, 2017





TV cameras later caught a shot of his left pinky, which was badly dislocated. It’s no wonder Allen had the reaction he did.

Look away if you’re grossed out by this kind of thing…

Allen went through light warmups coming out of halftime with his pinky and ring finger taped together:

#Duke' Grayson Allen has left pinky finger taped as Blue Devils warm up ahead of 2H vs. Miami.#wral pic.twitter.com/1E5nrXWfaN — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) January 22, 2017





However, he started the second half on the bench with his warmup shirt still on, and did not enter the game after the first timeout of the second half either. Duke trailed Miami by 11 at halftime, but stormed back into the lead without Allen by opening the second half on a 20-1 run.

Allen then came back into the game with just under 13 minutes remaining, and Duke continued its elongated spurt. The Blue Devils led 52-40 with 9:14 remaining.