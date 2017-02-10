Grayson Allen is back, and he's making Duke a championship contender again

DURHAM, N.C. – Grayson Allen was running late.

He had to do an ESPN interview right after Duke’s pulsating, 86-78 victory over North Carolina, so he was the last Blue Devil to make a run past the Cameron Crazies, slap their hands and soak up the moment. When Allen arrived for the 94-foot lovefest, the Crazies surged so enthusiastically that they shoved press row several feet forward to get to Grayson – an entire section moving like Melissa McCarthy using her podium as a weapon while playing Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Security leaped in to shove the furniture back and keep press row from winding up on Coach K Court. That’s how powerfully happy Allen made the Duke faithful Thursday night.

And how happy he made himself.

“It was just pure excitement,” Allen said later, his 25 points and seven 3-pointers going a long way toward securing a victory that gets Duke (19-5, 7-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) back in the ACC title hunt – and back to being the Duke everyone expected to see this season.

“I’m feeling very comfortable and having a lot of fun playing,” Allen said. “I just feel better.”

View photos Grayson Allen scored 25 points in Duke’s victory over North Carolina. (Getty) More

It’s been a season of constant tumult for the team that began the year No. 1 in the nation. There were a multitude of injuries, even extending to coach Mike Krzyzewski himself missing a month after back surgery.

“We’ve had more interruptions than six teams,” Krzyzewksi said. “No excuses, that’s just the way it is.”

The most difficult of all the interruptions: The Grayson saga that threatened to knock everything off the rails – Duke’s season and Allen’s career.

Allen was suspended for a game after tripping an Elon player in December – his third incident tripping an opponent. The light suspension was widely criticized, which bothered Krzyzewski more than he’s willing to admit. And the entire incident turned Allen into a nationwide villain of sorts.

The subsequent scrutiny and criticism and non-stop booing on the road have been a burden Allen has had to bear without flinching. Which hasn’t been easy. Someone asked him Thursday night if he’s had fun all season.

“Right now is not going to be a tell-all, but no,” Allen said with a small smile. “I am having fun lately.”

View photos Grayson Allen celebrates with the Cameron Crazies after Duke’s victory over North Carolina. (Getty) More

A victory like this – in a taut rivalry game that featured 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team ever leading by more than eight points – helps put all the turmoil further in the rearview mirror.

The Blue Devils now have won four straight, and the basket is looking mighty large to Allen. He’s averaged 21.5 points during that stretch, making 20 of 41 3-pointers (49 percent) and all 14 of his free throws. With defenses recently geared more to stop Duke’s most consistent performer, fellow sharp shooter Luke Kennard, Allen is getting better scoring chances and cashing in on them.

“Grayson had an amazing game,” Krzyzewski said. “The last few ballgames he’s played so darned well.”

Compare this torrid stretch to the previous eight games, when the junior guard shot 22.5 percent from outside the arc and 73 percent from the line. That’s when Allen was struggling with leading a team that was young and hurt, then dealing with becoming an instant pariah.

Read More