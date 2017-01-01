Gray's hat trick helps Burnley rip Sunderland

Burnley end the year with a thumping 4-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday as a hat trick from Andre Gray and a penalty from Ashley Barnes ensure the Clarets enter the new year in the 11th spot.

Sunderland pulled one back through Jermain Defoe's ninth of the season, but it was too little too late for the Black Cats, who stay two points adrift of safety in 18th.

Burnley were by far the superior side and dominated from start to finish. They got their first goal with just over half an hour on the clock as Gray found himself in acres of space before firing in off Vito Mannone's arm. Scott Arfield and George Boyd saw chances go begging but it remained 1-0 until the break.

Within six minutes of the restart it was two as Gray chased a long ball, rounded Mannone and slid home from the angle. Two minutes later, Gray completed his first Premier League hat-trick as he latched on to Barnes' delicate pass before poking into the back of the net.

Arfield then won a penalty after he went down under the challenge of Sebastian Larsson and Barnes duly converted.

Sunderland gave their travelling fans something to cheer when Adnan Januzaj went on a scintillating run before picking out Defoe at the far post, who controlled well before finishing equally well.

It's a job well done for Sean Dyche but David Moyes will be left scratching his head.