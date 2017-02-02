Grambling St. adds to already deep talent pool

(STATS) - The Southwest Athletic Conference team with the richest talent pool sought to get richer Wednesday, signing 19 athletes from seven different states on National Signing Day.

The Tigers are aiming to reload after finishing 11-1, winning the SWAC title and placing 16th in the final STATS FCS poll. They capped their impressive campaign with a 10-9 win over North Carolina Central in the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl to win the Historically Black College and University National Championship in December.

Coach Broderick Fobbs, who turned the program around after taking over a 1-10 team in 2013, is expected to welcome back several key players from a defense that ranked third nationally with 16.1 points allowed per game. Star quarterback DeVante Kincade and leading rusher Martez Carter are also set to return, though Chad Williams' departure leaves a gaping hole at wide receiver.

Grambling picked up two receivers Wednesday, Malik Route from Griffin, Georgia, and Lyndon Rash from Baton Rouge. Louisiana tops the list of most recruits signed with eight coming from Grambling's backyard. In addition to their prep signees, the Tigers bolstered their offensive line by adding 6-foot-6, 315-pound Christian Morris from the University of Mississippi.

Grambling State Commit/Signing Class

*Christian Morris, OT, 6-6, 315, Memphis, Tenn. (Mississippi)

Trevor Fleming, LS, 5-10, 210, Gonzales, La. (East Ascension)

Kenan Fontenot, DB, 6-0, 175, Lake Charles, La. (Hamilton Christian)

Edgard Franklin, OL, 6-5, 300, Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep)

Wesley Green, DL, 6-0, 305, De Soto, Texas (De Soto)

Dorrell James, TE, 6-3, 230, Tallahassee, Fla. (Leon)

Cameron Richardson, DL, 6-3, 270, Stone Mountain, Ga. (Tucker)

Malik Route, WR/KR, 5-7, 165, Griffin, Ga. (Griffin)

Garrett Urban, K/P, 5-9, 175, Richmond, Texas (Fort Bend Travis)

Demontrey Jacobs, DL, 6-6, 250, Gonzales, La. (East Ascension)

Kevin Victorian, DL, 6-3, 250, Lake Charles, La. (LaGrange)

Devanir Martin, DB, 5-10, 170, Dothan, Ala. (Dothan)

Preston Davis, OL, 6-3, 295, Monroe, La. (Neville)

Joseph Garza, OL, 6-4, 295, Richmond, Texas (Richmond Foster)

*Rodney Jackson, DL, 6-2, 290, Bastrop, La. (East Mississippi CC)

*Miguel Mendez, K/P, 5-10, 150, Gonzales, Calif. (Hartnell CC)

*Kalen Whitlow, QB, 6-1, 190, Prattville, Ala. (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

Juac Angoi, OL, 6-4, 315, Dallas (Bishop Lynch)

Lyndon Rash, WR, Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep)