Govan leads Georgetown past UNC Greensboro 78-56

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Jessie Govan had 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks and Georgetown beat UNC Greensboro 78-56 on Thursday for the Hoyas' sixth straight victory.

Govan was 9 of 13 from the field and hit both of his 3-pointers for the Hoyas (8-4). L.J. Peak made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points with five assists, Marcus Derrickson added three 3-pointers and 15 points and Rodney Pryor had 12 points.

R.J. White had 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, while Diante Baldwin scored 10 for the Bulldogs (9-4), who were playing their first game outside of North Carolina.

A jumper by Govan gave Georgetown the lead for good at 14-12. The Hoyas went on to a 40-26 halftime lead.

UNCG cut Georgetown's lead to nine on Francis Alonso's basket with 17:41 remaining but the Hoyas went on a 23-10 run that was bookended by 3-pointers by Derrickson.